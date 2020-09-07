Ch 7’s controversial $150k hire slammed

An upcoming reality show is living off the theory "any press is good press" as the backlash continues to mount.

Channel 7's new action show SAS Australia has drawn the ire of fans across the country as those who are set to appear on the show are announced.

The program is new to Australian screens, based off a UK action contest where participants undergo boot camps similar to ones the Special Air Service experience. Ex-special forces soldiers will be hosting the challenges.

The controversy started when convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby was announced as a contest on the show. She is set to feature alongside rugby star Nick Cummins, former iron woman Candice Warner, comedian Merrick Watts, PR queen Roxy Jacenko and banned swimmer Shayna Jack.

The Daily Telegraph reported this month that Corby and Jacenko were the first to leave the show, just days into filming.

On Sunday the backlash once again reached tipping point after The Daily Telegraph reported controversial ex-NRL wag Arabella Del Busso is also a contestant.

The network's decision to hand Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker, a spot on the program where, according to the Courier Mail, contestants are paid up to $150,000 each was met with fierce disdain.

"This is disgusting Channel 7. Shame on you. You are better than this," freelance writer Megan Hustwaite wrote.

"I wouldn't wish what Josh Reynolds went through on my worst enemy. And Channel 7 rewards her with a TV show," The Daily Telegraph's sports editor James Silver wrote.

"Another example that infamy and fame are just two sides of the same coin," sports reporter Mark Gottlieb wrote.

Del Busso was thrust into the spotlight when she went to police with a video she took of her former partner Josh Reynolds shouting at her.

The NRL star was accused of assaulting Del Busso but the charges were dropped in late February.

In what turned into an explosive story, Reynolds' legal team argued in court Del Busso "faked" three pregnancies and

Del Busso and Reynolds both appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes to give their side of the tumultuous relationship.

SAS Australia is set to premiere on Channel 7 in October.

Originally published as Ch 7's controversial $150k hire slammed