Menu
Login
Crime

Man weeps in court after allegedly supporting NZ attack

by AAP
18th Mar 2019 6:00 PM

AN Adelaide man who allegedly posted social media comments in support of the Christchurch mosque massacre has been granted bail.

Chad Vinzelberg, 37, wept as he faced Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday charged with five weapons offences.

Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.
Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.

Police prosecutor Brevet Sargent Peter Finey told the court police were on Friday made aware of social media comments made by Vinzelberg in support of the massacre.

He said a subsequent search of his home returned a fake pistol, extendable baton and two flick knives under his mattress, as well as a medieval mace and a crossbow in his shed.

Magistrate Gary Gumpl released Vinzelberg on $1000 bail on the condition he not access or post anything on the internet, and he will reappear before the court in December.

More Stories

christchurch massacre editors picks nz

Top Stories

    Kingscliff tourism company recognised

    Kingscliff tourism company recognised

    News Small business wins major tourism award.

    Tree branch smashes car windscreen on Pacific Motorway

    Tree branch smashes car windscreen on Pacific Motorway

    Crime Emergency services have been called to the incident at Crabbes Creek

    Sustainable Australia wants to give power back to the people

    Sustainable Australia wants to give power back to the people

    Politics Party wants 'citizen juries' to decide on state projects.

    Labor pledge to fund hospital carpark upgrade

    Labor pledge to fund hospital carpark upgrade

    News Carpark upgrade part of state Labor pledge