Chainsaw theft caught on CCTV

Police have appealed for information about the identity and whereabouts of this woman and man. contributed

POLICE have appealed for assistance in relation to an incident at Bunnings Warehouse.

A man and woman entered the Tweed Heads South store between 4.50 and 5pm on Monday, before making their way into the gardening aisle.

The woman allegedly picked up a Makita chainsaw, worth $799, and approached the emergency exit nearby.

She triggered the fire button, making the emergency door open, and made her way into the car park.

Meanwhile, the man left the store via the front entry.

Police said the incident was captured on CCTV and they have urged anyone who can help to identify the man and woman pictured to come forward.

If anyone has information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the two people below can contact Tweed Heads police on 0755069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1300888000.