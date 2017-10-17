24°
News

Chainsaw theft caught on CCTV

Police have appealed for information about the identity and whereabouts of this woman and man.
Police have appealed for information about the identity and whereabouts of this woman and man. contributed
Liana Turner
by

POLICE have appealed for assistance in relation to an incident at Bunnings Warehouse.

A man and woman entered the Tweed Heads South store between 4.50 and 5pm on Monday, before making their way into the gardening aisle.

The woman allegedly picked up a Makita chainsaw, worth $799, and approached the emergency exit nearby.

She triggered the fire button, making the emergency door open, and made her way into the car park.

Meanwhile, the man left the store via the front entry.

Police said the incident was captured on CCTV and they have urged anyone who can help to identify the man and woman pictured to come forward.

If anyone has information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the two people below can contact Tweed Heads police on 0755069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1300888000.

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: Disco delights and blues/rock rippers

Gig guide: Disco delights and blues/rock rippers

Boney M gets reborn and Mason Rack returns to Currumbin

Council raises the rainbow flag

FLYING: The rainbow flag.

Council shows support for same-sex marriage.

Green light for improved safety measures

A timed red arrow for pedestrian safety will be installed at a tricky Tweed intersection.

Pedestrians will soon feel a little bit safer at one Tweed crossing

Limpinwood logging protesters fed up with inaction

PROTEST: Tweed residents gather at Boormans Rd to protest logging.

Anger over government's delay in stopping logging.

Local Partners