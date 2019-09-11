Chairman quashes Speed on Tweed rumour

Festival of Speed on Tweed has been popular in the region for many years but has faced hard times of late.

THE chairman of one to the region’s historic festivals has spoken in the wake of confusion among the community.

NEW GROUP READY TO TAKE FESTIVAL

Tony Vantriet, chairman of the Festival of Speed on Tweed, said a special meeting would be held next week for residents to come and apply for associate membership and discuss the future of the festival.

Recent reports claimed the committee would hold its Annual General Meeting on September 19, and a new committee would be voted for, but this is not the case according to the committee’s chair.

“At the moment we will have a special meeting on September 19 for people to apply for associate membership,” Mr Vantriet said.

“We will then have our AGM some time after that.”

Following the meeting next Thursday the committee will then accept or deny people’s application for membership, before organising an AGM.

There are concerns as to whether the festival will be held in 2020 as advertised, with confusion plaguing to popular event.

Bill Bitossi told the Tweed Daily News this week, he was part of an alternative committee who were waiting in the wings and ready to take over the running of the festival.