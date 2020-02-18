Chamber floats bold plan for rejuvenation

The Tweed Chamber of Commerce is seeking public input on a concept plan for a family-friendly water park, like this one at Hervey Bay, on the foreshore of Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads. Picture: RICHARD WALKER

A FAMILY-friendly water park on the shores of the Jack Evans Boat Harbour could be a major catalyst for the rejuvenation of Tweed Heads under a bold plan unveiled by the Tweed Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Having identified the need to have something in the boat harbour precinct which would attract people into Tweed Heads, the Chamber is pitching the water park concept to the community to gauge public support.

Four years ago, the Chamber was behind a push for a floating water attraction similar to one operating on the Broadwater at Southport but that was 'sunk' due to public opposition, especially from residents living adjacent to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Chamber president Warren Polglase said his organisation had taken those objections on board and had looked at neighbouring shires to see what was popular in terms of free public attractions.

"We have looked at the boat harbour precinct and it is a very 'passive' attraction which doesn't do anything to draw people into Tweed Heads," he said.

"Having heard objections to a floating attraction, we have gone back to those residents and suggested a family-friendly water park located on the land, possibly to the east of Twin Towns in the park space.

"It would be a free installation with water jets, possibly a splash bucket and shade and picnic areas where families could come and relax, let the children play and afterwards frequent businesses in Tweed, such as cafes and eateries.

"It would not be anything like South Bank in Brisbane and would be totally contained on land and not infringe on the boat harbour.

"Our initial discussion with local residents, Twin Towns and Tweed Mall have been very positive and we firmly believe this type of attraction could be a catalyst for breathing new life into Tweed."

Mr Polglase, who is also a councillor on the Tweed Shire Council, said the Chamber had looked at the success of a similar type of structure at Logan City and also another at Hervey Bay.

"The family water park in Logan City has proved to be so popular that they have actually built a second one," he said.

"The water park in Hervey Bay has been a game changer there and an attraction which draws people from all over, especially tourist families.

"We believe that since there is nothing like this in the local area - on both sides of the border - we could attract residents and holiday-makers alike, particularly families from the southern Gold Coast.

"People could still enjoy the boat harbour and this would complement it. It would also allow for events to be hosted there, tapping to the family-orientated nature of the water park."

Mr Polglase said this was a Chamber initiative which he hoped the community would embrace and get behind.

"We have not approached council about this yet. We want to hear from the public through our Chamber Facebook page," he said.

"Admittedly there would be a cost involved, which we estimate may be about $3 million, but the short-term cost would be outweighed by the long-term gain for Tweed Heads, both on community and commercial levels."

To comment, visit the Facebook page Tweed Chamber of Commerce and Industry inc.