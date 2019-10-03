Chambers set for shock code-switch

Will Chambers looks set for a move to Japanese rugby. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Will Chambers looks set for a move to Japanese rugby. Picture: Alix Sweeney

WILL Chambers could have played his final game in the NRL with the Storm centre considering a rich offer to play rugby in Japan.

Chambers' future is uncertain after being axed to the interchange bench in favour of Curtis Scott during the finals season. He was given a reprieve to start on the wing last week because of an injury to Suliasi Vinuvalua.

However, Chambers could be on the move with the Kangaroos and Maroons representative pondering an offer from Suntory Sungoliath.

The salary cap is biting at the Storm and they need to move one high-profile player on before the start of next season.

Chambers, 31, has a year left on his Storm contract. He spent two years playing rugby with mixed success before returning to the Storm. He played for the Queensland Reds in 2010 and then for Irish side Munster.

Current Wallaby Samu Kerevi has just signed for Suntory which also features former Wallaby Matt Giteau.

Canberra star Jordan Rapana has also been linked with a cross-code switch to rugby union in Japan.

Rapana is likely to join Panasonic Wild Knights, the Japanese franchise coached by former Wallabies and Crusaders mentor Robbie Deans.

Chambers has had a prior stint in rugby with the Queensland Reds. Picture: Marty Melville

Melbourne have also released Solomone Kata to join the ACT Brumbies.

Meanwhile, the Storm are looking to bring Ryley Jacks back to the club should Brodie Croft join the Broncos.

Jacks played 25 games with the Storm after making his debut in 2017.

He left to join the Titans this year on a one-year deal.

