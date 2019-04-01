CHAMPIONS AGAIN: Cudgen cemente legacy with premiership

Cudgen celebrates after beating Lennox Head in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day final at Lennox Head.

Cudgen celebrates after beating Lennox Head in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day final at Lennox Head. Mitchell Craig

CRICKET: Cudgen have reigned supreme again on the Far North Coast, winning their second straight LJ Hooker League crown on the weekend.

The defending champions defeated this season's minor premiers, Lennox Head, by 66 runs in the first innings to win the two-day grand final.

Cudgen batted all of day one, posting an impressive 286.

In form batsman Caleb Ziebell and Alec Williams led the way for the Cudgen side at the top of the order, scoring 78 and 60 respectively.

Lennox Head needed to score 287 on the final day of the season to cap off an impressive season, which had been near flawless up until that point.

But it was Cudgen bowler James Julius who once again shined with ball in hand for his club, taking four wickets, including and impressive double wicket maiden over.

After falling to 5-61, Lennox Head staged a fight back as they tried to creep towards the magic total of 287 to secure the title.

However strong bowling from the Cudgen side restricted the minor premiers, who were eventually dismissed for 220.

Cudgen captain Jamie Wilson said he was delighted with how his side finished off the season.

"It was a really hard fought game, played in good spirits and it was a good win by us,” Wilson said.

"Everyone in our team contributes, and we all do it for each other.”

The premiership winning captain said going into the match he was very confident, despite needing a result and going up against a team which had not lost all season.

"We were always confident - we are a pretty solid team and nothing phases us too much,” he said.

"The boys stood up and got the job.”