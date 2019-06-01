Champions in and out of the ring

BACK IN THE RING: Jason Moloney will be defending his WBA Oceania Bantamweight title in two weeks time at the Seagulls Club as part of Boxingmania 6.

BOXING: Fighting brothers Jason and Andrew Moloney are a fortnight away from headlining Boxingmania 6 at the Seagulls Club.

The Tweed-based fighters are using their bouts as stepping stones towards future world title opportunities.

But it is the goal of promoting the sport to the community which is what is driving the pair to bringing more fight nights to the region.

Jason, who will be fighting Mexican contender Cesar Ramirez on June 15, said encouraging more people to take up boxing and promote it as a positive sport is something he and his brother are both passionate about.

"Bringing recognition to the sport of boxing and changing the stereotypical image that many people have surrounding the sport is something which is very important to us,” he said.

"We want to see boxing grow in Australia and for that to happen we need a lot more people participating in the sport.

"Unfortunately a lot of people think that boxing is full of thugs and they generally don't want their kids involved in the sport but the reality is that boxing teaches you great life lessons and values.

"Boxing teaches you the importance of work ethic and discipline and keeps kids off the street. It gives you direction and forces you to live a clean and healthy lifestyle.”

Moloney, (18-1) will put his WBA Oceania bantamweight title on the line in two weeks time, the same title he defended at the Seagulls Club back in March.

He said he hoped the success he is having along with his brother, and the attention they are bringing to the sport in the region will engage younger fighters.

"Boxing has done a lot for me and many, many others that I know and I think a lot of people could really benefit from taking up the sport,” he said.

"One of my many goals is to change the face of boxing in Australia and help the sport grow. This all starts with getting kids involved and interested in the sport from a young age.

"I've seen some great up and coming talent around the Tweed Coast which is excellent to see.

"I think there's a bright future for the sport and hopefully others will see Andrew and I succeed over the coming years and will want to follow in our footsteps.”

Tickets are on sale now for Boxingmania 6, a co-promotion between the Kingscliff Boxing Stable and Dragon Fire Boxing.

Tickets can be purchased online at megatix.com.au/events/boxing-mania-6.

There will be five title fights on the card, as well as a stack of up and coming talent on display.

I'd urge everyone in the area to get along to Boxing Mania 6 on June 15,” Moloney said.

"Whether you are a boxing fan or not it's guaranteed to be a great night.

"This show is stacked from top to bottom and will be one of the best shows seen in the area for a long time.”