Champions of the surf adapt

Daniel McKenzie
| 27th Jun 2017 12:25 PM
Dave Munk on his way to victory in the AS3 division.
Dave Munk on his way to victory in the AS3 division. Surfing Australia/Woodham/Nikon

NEW national champions were crowned at the nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles at Kingscliff on Sunday.

Small but clean conditions allowed the field of 22 adaptive athletes to showcase their ability, including a historic first ever women's heat, after the event was shifted north from Cabarita.

A field of big names in the world of adaptive surfing including duel International Surfing Association (ISA) world adaptive champion Mark "Mono” Stewart, Barney Miller, Jade "Red” Wheatley and Dave Monk joined new faces like Brad Lee and Ben Hurrell in a field packed with talent.

While the adaptive surfing was first class, it was the AS6 division (visual) that stole the show.

In an inspirational final, Kirk Watson and Matt Formston put on an amazing display amid northerly winds.

Formston came out on top and will now travel to the US later in the year to compete for a world title, while Watson's commitment won him the nudie Spirit of Adaptive award.

Miller took victory in the AS5 assist division as the tide bottomed out, making for tricky conditions.

"Surfing means everything to me, it's such a good event and in the end everyone here today is a winner,” Miller said.

Stewart overcame a strong field in the AS2 final, defeating Jade Wheatley (2nd), Steven Lovell (3rd) and Ben Tirabosco (4th).

AS2 Mark Stewart 25.67; AS1 Ben Hurrell 8.86; AS3 Dave Munk 18.27; AS5 Barney Miller 20.11; AS4/5 Women Amanda Jane; Matt Formston 17.23.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  adaptive surfing championships barney miller kingscliff mark mono stewart sport surfing tweed sport

