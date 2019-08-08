CHAMPIONS: Scott, Wedlock hold firm in Nugget finals

GOLDEN NUGGET: Winners of the 2019 Ladies' and Men's Golden Nugget, Natasha Scott and Corey Wedlock with their trophies at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

NATASHA Scott looked every bit a champion as she stormed home in the 2019 Golden Nuggets Ladies' Bowls final at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

The Commonwealth Games dual-gold medallist did not put a foot wrong in the closing stages of her final against fellow Commonwealth Games champion Jo Edwards.

Scott, who plays out of Raymond Terrace in NSW, trailed her New Zealand counterpart 10-6, before producing a 45-minute clinic on her way to the championship.

The Australian representative scored 19 of the next 23 points to take the Golden Nugget crown 25-14 in front of a capacity crowd.

"I am stoked. We met in the (Pool stages) and she got me so I knew it was going to be a battle out there,” Scott said after the final.

"I knew in the long run I would have to play my best bowls, and at 10-6 down I was like 'time to find your mojo'.

"I started to find some weight and started grouping well and it just went from there.”

The victory caps off a busy two months for Scott, who won gold in June at the Asia Pacific Championships in the Ladies' Triples.

She said to produce the quality of bowls she did at the end of the final was pleasing.

"It's been a massive eight weeks for me and I've found a of rhythm, so to go out there and play Jo who is a world-class player, and to come away with the win - I am over the moon,” she said.

NSW bowler Corey Wedlock took one of biggest wins in his singles career, winning the Men's Golden Nugget in a passionate final.

Up against reigning Australian Indoors Champion, Aaron Teys, Wedlock held his opponent at bay to take the final 25-17.

Wedlock looked comfortable at 17-9, but a spirited fight back from Teys brought the margin to within three.

But a calm Wedlock reasserted himself in the match, taking the title after more than an hour and a half of play.

"Me and Aaron have had plenty of battles and I knew he wouldn't go away, so I had to keep fighting until the end,” Wedlock said.

"He played a few big bowls and it changed the game a little bit, but I stuck to my guns and got the win.”