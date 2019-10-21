Champs flex muscles, contenders tie in opening round

Henry Harris batting for Marist Brothers against Alstonville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Henry Harris batting for Marist Brothers against Alstonville at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

THERE was plenty of drama in the opening round of the LJ Hooker League for season 2019-2020, with the premiers flexing their muscle and a dramatic finish between semi finals contenders.

Cudgen were in the box seat to at least take first innings points on the second day of their clash with Tintenbar-East Ballina.

Tintenbar-East Ballina went into the second day 3/9 in their first innings, trailing Cudgen by 270 runs.

Survival was the name of the game for the hosts as they tried to ensure they would not be defeated outright in the opening weekend of the season.

Cudgen secured first innings points when they bowled out Tintenbar-East Ballina for 121.

Nathan Hoey (40) and Luke Hamilton (22) provided the only resistance to the premier’s bowling attack.

Sent back into bat by Cudgen, Tintenbar-East Ballina batted for 17 overs, only losing one wicket before the game was finished.

The competition has it’s first tie for the season, with Pottsville and Lennox Head playing out a thriller.

With the opening day washed out, the two sides played a 40-over match.

Batting first in tough conditions, Pottsville managed 126, with their captain Jayden Hoare top scoring with 25.

Lennox Head, who lost last year’s grand final, looked destined to win at 4/103.

But the Pottsville bowling attack put it all together and dismissed Lennox Head quickly to secure a tie.

Marist Brothers Lismore have claimed first innings points over Alstonville, in another thrilling contest in the opening round.

The Lismore-based club could only manage 129 from their first innings, with Blake Davis the best performer with 26 not out.

Alstonville, who struggled last season, did not look as if they would get close to the mark when they were 6/24, But a brilliant batting performance from Terry Murphy (38) and T Irwin (42) guided Alstonville back into the contest.

The ultimately fell five-runs short, bowled out for 124.

Marist Brothers went out for a second innings, finishing the match at 3/141, with Damien Vidler finishing 59 not out.

Casino made their presence felt in the competition’s first round, soundly defeating Murwillumbah on first innings points.

Batting first, Murwillumbah scraped to 121 all out off just 35.1 overs.

A solid fourth-wicket partnership between Jackson Agius (24) and Zac Vickers (23) provided the only highlight in the innings.

Casino’s batsman took no chances putting the game to bed.

Opener Sam Dietrich retired at 16, before Charles Mitchell (55) and number three batsman Timothy Martin (29) guided the home side to a comfortable win.

Murwillumbah were their own worst enemy when bowling, with 23 extras including 13 wides in the innings.