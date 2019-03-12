Chance for the region's starters

Graduates of the Community Connections program on the Tweed.

Graduates of the Community Connections program on the Tweed. Contributed

A JOINT program helping young people in the Tweed get into employment is calling on businesses to give a young person a go.

Cabarita Youth Service and Connect are in their third year of the Tweed Coast Community Connections.

The program was designed to provide training and work experience with ongoing mentoring and support to overcome barriers to securing employment or further education.

One of the earlier participants of the program, Blake Lawrence, said being a part of Tweed Coast Community Connections had made a positive impact on his life.

"This program was amazing - I got to do my work experience with Salt Bar at Casuarina,” Mr Lawrence said.

"They are a great business and employer and I would never of had a chance to get my foot in the door with them if it wasn't for Community Connections.

"After the program and training me in-house they offered me paid employment.”

Tweed Shire councillor James Owen said this program had exposed many young people in the region to opportunities that have helped them grow.

Those wishing to be a part of the program should express their interest via email to chris. hitchcock5150@gmail.com.