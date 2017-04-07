Chance to help those hit by flood at community event

CHINDERAH locals affected by the floods are urged to attend a community event on Saturday where donations given to help with the recovery will be distributed.

People from the wider community wanting to help can do their bit by volunteering on the barbecue or providing transport so victims can get items home.

Aleera Owen, a spokeswoman for the event, said it would begin at 8am on Saturday, April 8 and would be held next to the Chinderah Tavern.

"Just please come and get what you need,” she said in a message to locals.

"Everything has come from people who have donated items and we're reaching out to people nearby who were affected by the flood.

"We're also putting on a free sausage sizzle and I know some people are worried about how they might get things back home, so if any ute owners can donate half an hour or so it will be appreciated.”

Organisers are still accepting donations of beds and televisions.