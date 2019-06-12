Change demanded at notorious Tweed intersection

Tumbulgum intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr is a concern for residents.

Tumbulgum intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr is a concern for residents. Scott Powick

THE Tumbulgum community wants a change to one of the Tweed's most notorious intersections.

The Tumbulgum Community Association met on Tuesday evening with the intersection of Riverside Dr and Tweed Valley Way dominating the meeting.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest as well as representatives from Transport NSW and the Tweed Shire Council were there to here the concerns of residents, who believe changes need to be made to avoid further accidents.

The intersection has been a hot topic of conversation for many months within the Tumbulgum community, with an initial meeting discussing the issue originally slated for earlier in the year following an accident in February.

Since then there have been more incidents of concern which has led to a call to action from community leaders.

President of the TCA, Jennifer Kidd, said the large attendance at Tuesday's meeting was a testament to how seriously the community views road safety.

"There have been a number of accidents at that intersection, we had a further accident last Tuesday (June 4) which supports the community's concerns,” she said.

"(The intersection) is on a curve and it is a problem.

"When you are turning off (Tweed Valley Way) and the traffic continues going north it obscures your sight.

"It is not a simple T-intersection.”

Mrs Kidd said the issues were not confined to those who were turning off Tweed Valley Way, with the meeting touching on issues surrounding turning onto the thoroughfare.

"The traffic on Tweed Valley Way is going at 100km/h, which means you have to join onto a road travelling at that speed from a standing start,” she said.

"We discussed several options to help the problem in the short term including reducing the speed limit, re-designing the intersection and having longer merging and turning lanes.”

Mrs Kidd said there were examples of other intersections with the Tweed Valley Way, where the speed limit is less than 100km/h, which could be used as a guide for change.

A report will be completed on the intersection and sent to the Tweed Shire Council.

Mrs Kidd t said her group hoped to be able to find a solution which will reduce road accidents.

"We are looking forward to the report back from them on what can be done in both the short and long term,” she said.