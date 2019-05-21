Changed traffic conditions for Tugun Bypass Tunnel

The Tugun Bypass tunnel was reduced to 80kmh for road works. Mikarla Marsden / Daily News

The STATE Government will carry out essential three-monthly maintenance on the Tugun Bypass Tunnel this Wednesday and Thursday.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out the maintenance which involves a range of activities such as inspecting the various operating and safety systems.

The works will take place both nights between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting.

During this time the north and southbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed.

During the Wednesday night closure, northbound traffic at the Kennedy Drive off-ramp will be diverted with southbound traffic re-entering the highway at the Kennedy Drive on-ramp.

Additional traffic noise may be generated for residents near the Kennedy Drive interchange during this time.

This detour will only be in place on the Wednesday night, with traffic diverted via the Gold Coast Highway on the Thursday night.

Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes' travel time for both diversions.

For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.