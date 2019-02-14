Menu
Natalie Bassingthwaighte. Picture: Supplied/Ten
Changing Rooms a rating disaster for Ten

14th Feb 2019 2:00 PM

Network Ten's much-hyped renovation reboot Changing Rooms was a spectacular ratings flop last night, with just 204,000 metro viewers tuning in for its premiere.

Those are shockingly low figures for a TV show in a 7:30pm timeslot on a commercial network, and come despite host Natalie Bassingthwaighte spruiking the show on Ten's The Project in the lead-in to last night's premiere.

Those viewing figures do rise to 304,000 when including national figures, but still pale in comparison to the ratings juggernaut that is Nine's Married At First Sight.

 

Nat Bass couldn’t compete with MAFS.
Nat Bass couldn’t compete with MAFS.

 

1.29 million Australians watched MAFS last night - Changing Rooms drawing little more than 15% of the audience.

The previous night, the penultimate episode of Ten's I'm A Celeb attracted 536,000 viewers in the same timeslot.
The second episode of Changing Rooms is set to air on Ten at 7:30pm tonight, but Mumbrella today reports that from next week, the show will be moved from that timeslot. News.com.au has contacted Ten for comment.

The 21st century reboot of the originally Suzie Wilks-helmed '90s reno show did at least win some fans on social media last night - although some questioned the need for episodes to run for 90 minutes:

 

 

 

