Flights cancelled and delayed at airport

by Emily Halloran
28th Nov 2018 12:16 PM

A NUMBER of flights at the Gold Coast Airport have been cancelled and dozens more are delayed, causing chaos for travellers.

Sydney Airport cancelled around 100 flights this morning after experiencing heavy rain, strong wind and storms.

Several flights to and from Sydney from the Gold Coast were cancelled as a result.

Knock-on effects of the wild weather has caused major disruption for other flights arriving and departing the airport, with many delayed up to three hours.

Multiple flights have been delayed after Sydney Airport cancelled more than 100 flights due to extreme weather. Photo: Brendan Radke.
A Gold Coast airport spokeswoman said they are experiencing a backlog from this morning but flights are starting to get back on schedule.

Any flights arriving or departing after 6pm are currently "on time", according to the Gold Coast Airport website.

However, flash storms are currently affecting the area.

If you are travelling from Gold Coast Airport today, it is recommended to check in with your airline directly to find out the itinerary changes of your flight.

