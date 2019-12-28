Characters come alive at Tweed museum

Local characters Wendell (the whistle), Tilley (the iron) and Snap (the camera), all members of the Museum collection, have come alive and will star in a range of drop-in activities offered for the duration of the school holidays. Picture: Supplied.

THE Tweed Regional Museum and Tweed Shire libraries are again joining together to present a range of Discovery Days activities at museum and library branches throughout the Tweed.

Wendell and Friends is a free program inspired by historical objects and photographs in the Museum collection.

Local characters Wendell (the whistle), Tilley (the iron) and Snap (the camera), all members of the museum collection, have come alive and will star in a range of drop-in activities offered for the duration of the school holidays at Tweed Regional Museum Tweed Heads.

Children (and adults) can test their skill at activity sheets, jigsaws of local scenes, spot-the-difference in historical photographs, and hunting for Wendell and Friends characters hiding among the shelves and displays.

The museum and libraries are also offering a series of one-off events to keep children entertained over the holiday period.

Bring the whole family to our games sessions featuring vintage and modern games and get creative at a Wendell and Friends badge making workshop.

The Discovery Days school holiday program will end with a virtual tour of DreamWorks Animation: the Exhibition – Journey from Sketch to Screen via a live link-up to the National Museum of Australia.

At Tweed Heads Library and Murwillumbah’s Regent Cinema, families can interact with the National Museum tour guide while they discover the behind-the-scenes world of DreamWorks Animation’s most popular films. Join beloved characters – Shrek, Toothless and Po – in a rare glimpse into the studio’s artistic and visionary approach to animation. There will be special activities after the screenings to extend the fun even longer.

“We’re so excited to be able to access this blockbuster exhibition from the National Museum here in the Tweed and allow fans of the films to see amazing items from the studio’s archive,” Museum Director Judy Kean said.

All activities are free. For some sessions bookings are essential – see www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays or Facebook for details and booking links and keep an eye out for copies of the Discovery Days brochure around the Tweed.