Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
William Pridgeon at Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Annette Dew
William Pridgeon at Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Charge dropped against doctor accused of child stealing ring

by Kay Dibben
31st Aug 2019 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NSW doctor who is charged over his alleged role in an underground child stealing conspiracy will no longer face a stalking charge.

Grafton doctor William Russell Massingham Pridgeon, founder of an anti-paedophile party, is alleged to have been the main financial backer behind the alleged abduction ring.

The network is accused of assisting mothers who snatched their children and claimed they were being sexually abused by their fathers. Police say the allegations were baseless.

The AFP alleges adults involved in the syndicate communicated using encrypted messaging applications and the children were hidden, had their hair dyed, were given new names and new birthdays.

Arrests were made after raids in Dubbo and Grafton, in NSW, Townsville and Perth, after a two-year police investigation.

A Commonwealth prosecutor today told Brisbane Magistrates Court there was a very large brief of evidence and "thousands and thousands" of documents and the case was quite complex.

Pridgeon and six others will face a three-day committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court from October 8.

Pridgeon is facing three child stealing charges, conspiracy to defeat justice and dealing with proceeds of crime over $100,00.

Brisbane Magistrate Jacqui Payne today dismissed a stalking charge against him.

While on bail Pridgeon has had to wear an electronic tracking device.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    United one step closer to grand final

    premium_icon United one step closer to grand final

    Soccer TWEED United are one step closer to a grand final berth, after overcoming Musgrave on Wednesday night

    The 5 stories from Tweed you have to read this week

    The 5 stories from Tweed you have to read this week

    News These are the stories you must read from the Tweed in the last week

    Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years

    premium_icon Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years

    News Brett Gray has finished his final shift at the station today, retiring after 30...

    Finals come early for Seagulls 20s

    premium_icon Finals come early for Seagulls 20s

    Rugby League THE SEMI finals have come a week early for Tweed Seagulls in the Hastings Deering...