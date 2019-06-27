Menu
MUST WIN: Mustangs player Ella Matthews with ball in hand. Debbie Vickery
Rugby League

Charge to the semi-finals must start with a win

Michael Doyle
by
27th Jun 2019 8:57 AM

MURWILLUMBAH have a simple task to play the semi-finals in 2019 - win their last six games.

That is the message coach Nick Forrester has preached to his players heading into this weekend's LLT premiership clash with Lower Clarence.

The Mustangs sit two points outside of the top five and can ill afford to drop any games between now and the end of the season.

Forrester said his side is peaking at the right time of the season and was confident the players could rise to the challenge.

"Our last six weeks have been pretty good,” Forrester said.

"We have a tough run, but we know if we win all of them we will make it.”

This weekend's opponents are anchored to the bottom of the ladder, without a win to their name.

However the Mustangs have injury concerns and could be down several players for this Sunday's clash.

Forrester said his side would be taking nothing for granted this weekend.

"I am not concerned about the score, I just want to get the job done,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

