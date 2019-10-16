Charged man ‘expressly sorry’ after Brazilian man’s death

THE MAN accused of throwing a punch which lead to the death of Brazilian national Ivan Susin has been granted bail.

Ricky Lefoe this morning had the charge upgraded in the Southport Magistrates Court from grievous bodily harm to unlawful striking causing death.

Unlawful striking causing death carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Lefoe is accused of punching Mr Susin once to the head during a melee which was started by a stolen chip in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of October 1.

Ricky Lefoe. Picture: Tim Marsden

Mr Susin was left in a coma for 12 days before dying in the Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse said concerns the charge might be upgraded were addressed earlier this month before the charge was upgraded.

"He has established that he will return to court (by appearing today)," she said.

"It is a very serious charge. I can see no reason to interfere with bail."

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Nick Wang this morning put forward the new charge.

"(Mr Susin) suffered a concussion and bleeding to brain and was in an induced coma for a number of days and sadly passed away," he said.

Ivan Susin.

Sen Sgt Wang said because the new charge contained a likely prison term if found guilty, bail should be denied.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Lefoe had returned to Queensland for the court appearance knowing his bail could be revoked.

"He is expressly sorry," Mr MacCallum said.

He told the court Lefoe was trying to break up the fight.

"My client returns to break up the fight because he can be seen pulling the parties apart," he said.

Ricky Lefoe with lawyer Campbell McCallum. Pic Tim Marsden

"The complainant comes behind, swings a wild punch and my client strikes him once."

Mr MacCallum said Lefoe did not continue the fight and tried to break up other fights going on.

"He drags his friend away from the fight and ushers him down the road."

The moments before the confrontation. Picture: 9News

Mr MacCallum said the bail conditions were already very strict and included at $50,000 surety, that Lefoe not leave New South Wales and he report daily to police.

"He has demonstrated to the court he is no way any risk of not reappearing," he said.

During the court appearance Lefoe, dressed in a black suit and tie with a white shirt sat next to Mr MacCallum quietly, his head bowed occasionally.

He was supported by one friend.

The matter was adjourned to December 10.