Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt
THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.
Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.
He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.
The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.
The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.
It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.
A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.
They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.