Charges after pair found acting suspiciously behind Hub

A SEARCH of two men who were discovered behind a Tweed Heads South shopping centre acting suspiciously has led to one having to face court on drugs charges.

Public complaints prompted a police patrol behind The Hub complex off Minjungbal Dr at about 12.50pm last Saturday.

Officers found two men beside a silver Holden Commodore and because of their suspicious behaviour both males and the vehicle were searched.

A 44-year-old Tweed Heads West male will front court on April 3 for possessing a prohibited drug.