Charges after shoppers claim to have seen man urinate

SHOPPERS at a Tweed Heads centre saw a little more than they wanted on Saturday afternoon, claiming an intoxicated 66-year-old was urinating in a public space.

Police were initially called to the shopping complex at 3pm following complaints about an intoxicated male and asked the Upper Duroby man to move from the area.

About 3.10pm the same man was alleged to be seen in the same complex by shoppers to urinate in public.

He was charged with offensive behaviour and failing to move on and is due to appear in court on May 1.