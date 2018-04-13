Charity car wash to help Caitlin get lifesaving treatment

SUPPORT: Apex Murwillumbah are hosting a carwash to raise money for Caitlin Ambrose (far right), diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma.

DESPITE unsuccessful chemotherapy, Caitlin Ambrose is not giving up hope as she battles with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

While only about 50 people each year are diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in Australia, Ms Ambrose, 21, is in the 13 per cent where the cancer has metastasised in the soft tissue, as opposed to the bone marrow.

After deferring her nursing and midwifery degree, Caitlin moved back to Cabarita to be with her family during treatment.

Now that chemotherapy isn't working, Caitlin's friends are calling on the community to help raise $130,000 to send her to Houston, Texas for a special drug trial that specifically targets Ewing Sarcoma.

"Things turned bad really quick,” Caitlin said.

"We had really good care (at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital), it's just the drugs weren't working the way they should have.

"I'm excited (to go to Houston) and I think it's the best option for me, that's what my gut's telling me to do.”

Caitlin's mother Mellissa Ambrose said she hoped this unique trial, which uses immunotherapy treatment, would help her daughter.

"This is the only trial that we wanted to apply for because it's the only one in the world that's specific to Ewing Sarcoma,” she said.

"We're just playing it day by day. This is their seventh group going through on the trial.

"We know they've changed the protocol already and that they've had success.

"This cancer has not had any improvement in 25 years. The treatment Caitlin was getting was the same treatment they were giving people before she was born.”

Caitlin's friends, with the help of Apex Murwillumbah, are hosting a car wash each Saturday in April to help raise money for her treatment.

Spare a few dollars and get your car washed:

Where: BP station, 212 Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah

When: 9am-2pm on each Saturday during April

Cost: $10 for cars, $15 for 4WDs

Donate: www.gofund me.com/caitlin-kicks-cancer