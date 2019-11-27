Charity documentary screening addresses positive body image

The documentary Embrace , based on one woman’s journey to inspire others to be proud of their bodies, will be screened at Seagulls on Saturday.

The documentary Embrace , based on one woman’s journey to inspire others to be proud of their bodies, will be screened at Seagulls on Saturday.

THE importance of positive body image will be the focus of special documentary screening at Seagulls on Saturday night.

Organised by the Secret Burden, a Tweed-based community group which offers support to those dealing with eating disorders, and in conjunction with Seagulls, Dreamweavers and Summit Press Printing, the documentary Embrace is one woman’s journey to inspire others to be proud of their bodies.

Secret Burden spokeswoman Kendal Thomas said the main aim of the evening was to educate parents, women and adolescent teens in the importance of positive body image.

“We all need to learn to love what we have been given, it’s our vessel to a long, healthy, loving life,” Ms Thomas said.

“Creating the perfect body does not guarantee you happiness or fulfilment that comes from loving yourself from the inside out.

“Parents need to be aware of the signs of body image issues and be mindful of the messages we are portraying on our children.

“We trust you will open your hearts and come along to see a different way of celebrating your body and realising that you are not alone in this battle.”

“Our vision is to change the culture of eating disorders and to create a change in way we view our bodies and treat ourselves.”

The documentary is rated M and has a strong degree of nudity which aims to enforce the message of being proud of your body.

The evening starts at 4pm (NSW) and goes until 7pm and the ticket price of $27 includes a pre movie drink, snacks and a gift pack plus there will be a lucky door prize and raffles during the evening.

All proceeds raised from the raffle are going towards the new documentary, Embrace Kids, designed for children aged 8-12.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite and for more information contact Kendall Thomas on 0416 022 261 or visit their Facebook page The Secret Burden.