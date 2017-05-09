Charity groups say more needed to fix homeless crisis

John Lee from You Have A Friend, stands in front of his van which is used to distribute food to the homneless within the Tweed area.

AGAPE Outreach Inc founder Theresa Mitchell says people on Tweed streets are going hungry.

Her charity serves meals to the homeless and needy on Coolangatta's foreshore on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as offers hampers and other means of support, and she said there was no doubt the homeless problem has become worse since the disaster.

Ms Mitchell announced plans to build a tiny home estate in 2016 but said the program has stalled due to a lack of government land options.

She said to suggest homelessness was a new issue in the Tweed would be wrong, and argued a solution has been needed for a long time.

"We need housing and we need it quickly," she said.

"They need to start talking to people like John (Lee) and myself, not paid workers, because people are slipping through the holes and getting passed on to other services all the time and things are not getting dealt with. So they need to talk to us to help find solutions."

John Lee, from You Have a Friend, claimed homeless people from Lismore had relocated to the Tweed following the disaster event.

He called on governments to provide urgent solutions and cut red tape.

"My experience is already we've got Greenhills Caravan Park closed down... and I don't know he will be able to rebuild, so there's all those people, and now we've got the people evicted from Chinderah, and we've got people sleeping in cars, and vans and tents and God knows what else and not a single person is doing anything," he said.

"Where is the support coming from? They (the governments) can spend money elsewhere, on stadiums and upgrades and other things, but they can't give money here.

"We definitely need more supported housing.

"I've come up with plenty of options but they come back saying you can't do this here or you have to do that. There's just too much red tape."

Ms Mitchell said a lack of available crown land made it difficult for those who wanted to provide solutions and called for more to be released to address the crisis.

She said she had "families, mums with young kids living in tents" phoning her each week asking for help.

"I have a plan to do 100 tiny houses, to do an Agape living estate, which is supported living, since most of our homeless have mental illness problems they support to be able to stay in housing," she said.

"Despite meeting with councils on numerous occasions they're saying there is no land to give us, there's nowhere we can go to do this."