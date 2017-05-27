Charity has grand plans to help people help themselves

HELPING THE HOMELESS: Agape Outreach founder Rev Theresa Mitchell displays some of the products available at the newly opened op shop in Tweed Heads.

A LOCAL charity that helps homeless and needy has opened a new shop in a bid to raise money to fund a venture that will feed and skill the very people it supports.

Agape Outreach founder Rev Theresa Mitchell who is also pushing a project that would provide housing to the homeless, said the shop gave the local community a chance to support them.

"We are cooking meals for people on the street every week,” Rev Mitchell said.

"And I have lots of homeless people who want to be able to cook.

"In the past we've gotten grants and have run cooking classes and the people involved have found that sense of belonging from participating and learning and upskilling.

"Up to half of them have found jobs afterwards and the others have stepped up and become volunteers with us.

"Mental illness is the biggest cause of homelessness, while we can't expect everybody is going to get off the street and everything will be rosy, when they are learning and stepping up, that's what we want to be about, we want to help them get to that new stage and give them that joy that they're growing in life and that things are happening for them.”

Rev Mitchell said Agape Outreach planned to offer a certificate course in hospitality and barista training, alongside other support such as resume writing.

"It will be about benefits for them on an emotional level and an educational level for employment,” she said.

"That is an extra bonus for me because if these guys are actually making these meals it takes that workload off, so to get them to prepare it and give back to others in the community.”

Rev Mitchell said she currently prepares free meals for up to 65 people twice a week, which the charity serves on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6pm at Marine Pde, Coolangatta, on the southern end opposite George's Paragon.

She is currently looking for a suitable venue with a commercial kitchen.

People who wish to volunteer at the op shop or make good quality donations should visit 1/141 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads.

To make financial donations to the charity, visit agapeoutreachinc.com or phone 0414693670.