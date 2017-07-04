Charity needs a little kindness thrown its way

Agape Outreach founder, Rev. Theresa Mitchell, displays some of the products available at the newly opened Op Shop in Tweed heads

A LOCAL charity that helps homeless people and those struggling through tough times needs a little kindness thrown its way after its op shop was handed an eviction notice.

Agape Outreach Inc opened its Tweed Heads South store in May after the owner of the building agreed to offer it up rent-free until a long-term tenant was found.

But that search has come to an end sooner than expected and the charity is now searching for another person who has an "open heart” and a shop space to give.

"We've got to find another premises now,” the charity's founder Rev Theresa Mitchell said.

"Ultimately we would love something that has a grease trap in it to be able to have our commercial kitchen to be able to do training classes for the homeless and needy, and we would need an area for a training room as well.”

The group has previously flagged an intention to open a hospitality training school to skill people and get them into work in a bid to save them from life on the streets.

Short term course the charity has held in the past have achieved high rates of success.

"It will be about benefits for them on an emotional level and an educational level for employment,” Rev Mitchell told the Tweed Daily News in May.

"That is an extra bonus for me because if these guys are actually making these meals it takes that workload off, so to get them to prepare it and give back to others in the community.”

Rev Mitchell prepares free meals for up to 65 people twice a week. The charity serves these on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6pm at Marine Pde, Coolangatta, at the southern end opposite George's Paragon.

The charity also offers food hampers from the Agape Outreach Op Shop at 1/141 Minjungbal Drive.

Rev Mitchell said the shop will close this weekend if a new site isn't found.

All items in store have been reduced to half price ahead of the eviction.

If you have a venue, visit agapeoutreachinc.com or phone 0414693670.