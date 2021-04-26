Charity supporting homeless now taking crypto donations

Therese Mitchel (front) and The Agape Outreach Opshop crew are ecstatic to be up and running. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

A Tweed Heads based non-profit helping the homeless has been forced to double its capacity due to the pandemic and is using a new digital currency to help raise funds.

Agape Outreach Inc, which supports individuals and families from the Gold Coast to Byron Bay, has turned to Australia’s newest digital currency Qoin to increase donations as the number of people in need spikes due to COVID-19.

Founder Theresa Mitchell, who established the homeless service 11 years ago said previously the organisation would help about 400 people a week, now that number is up to 700.

A volunteer since the age of 18, Theresa turned her passion for helping the homeless into an organisation of 120 volunteers.

Operating at the coal face, Agape Outreach Inc has a mobile van and service headquarters in Tweed Heads, New South Wales.

The organisation turned to Qoin to urgently raise funds as winter approaches and those in need still feel the effects of the pandemic.

“Qoin is a fundraising opportunity and offers our non-profit more exposure,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We have to remember it is still winter and we are in the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of services aren’t open and running, people are suffering out there.

“If people make donations in Qoin, we can then spend those donations on trade services within the Qoin network. We need to get our venue up to scratch for council regulations and we’re still fitting out the last of our kitchen.”

The organisation is largely dependent on the goodwill of individuals and businesses and hopes to leverage the Qoin network to build relationships with local business.

“We need to be able to find those connections within the community. It’s community supporting community,” Ms Mitchell said.

Agape Outreach volunteers Allan Fawns, Gaynor Moen with Agape friend Terri

The organisation supports those in need with housing and appointments, shower and laundry access, food hampers and life skill development, including sewing, cooking and barista classes.

“When we’re out in the van, we’re handing out hot meals and clothing, and taking registrations for further support from those in need,” Ms Mitchell said.

“The organisation will always be volunteer based. I’m here every day making sure all areas operate. I also life coach people for emotional support and provide training and support to our staff, as well as connect them to accredited training.

“A large part of my role is educating people on homelessness.”

To find out more and to donate, visit: www.agapeoutreachinc.com.

