Charlie Veech remembered after fatal crash

A popular teenager who died after a tragic crash has been remembered as a friendly young bloke who brought joy to the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

Around 11pm Saturday, Charlie Veech was found dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Carinda Road, near Billybingbone Road at Carinda, 86 kilometres southwest of Walgett.

Police said the ute the 18-year-old was driving reportedly crashed into a tree and rolled.

Friend and former workmate Lachlan Hill said Mr Veech was a great mate whose death would leave a void in many lives.

Charlie Veech has been remembered as a loyal, loving friend. Picture: Facebook

"He was very friendly and funny, he'd make friends with anyone," Mr Hill said.

"We just met each other and we clicked, he was the same age as me.

"His nickname was Little Horse and my name was Big Horse and we were sort of like bigger brother and little brother."

After finishing boarding school in Toowoomba, Mr Hill said Mr Veech started doing mustering work on remote outback stations.

"I worked with him all year. We did everything together.

"He was a very hard worker. The harder it was, the better it was.

"He loved it that much he went home, saved a bit more money, bought a quad and he was going to go back and pretty hard at it this year."

Mr Veech had planned to leave his parent's farm at Carinda and return to work this week, Mr Hill said.

"We had each others back.

"We stuck up for each other and it was just one of those great friendships.

"I could count on him and he could count on me."

An investigation into the crash which claimed Mr Veech's life is ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.