Young ironman Charlie Verco after the race at Wanda. Pic: Supplied.
Charlie Verco upsets Jackson Borg in Coolangatta Gold

26th Oct 2020 10:28 AM
It's his first year of senior competition and his first major race of the new season but North Bondi teenager Charlie Verco was up for the challenge.

The 19-year-old student, doing a Bachelor of science and Masters of Mathematical Sciences at Sydney University, upset older and more established ironman to win a modified Coolangatta Gold at Bate Bay on the weekend.

"I've always been a big fan of numbers,'' said Verco, who started the sport as a Nipper and last year won the NSW under 19 ironman and board titles.

"I'm calculated with my racing, careful not to make too many mistakes, playing the numbers.

"I'm a cautious racer. I am just aware of not taking unnecessary risks.''

The teenager was never outside the top three in the 25 km race which kicked off with a 12.5km ski and then a 2.5km swim leg, 4.5km board and a 5.5 km run from Wanda to North Cronulla and back.

Verco said his top form was due to the fact that when major events in Australia were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic he decided to train on.

"With the Aussies been cancelled it was almost straight back into training for the Coolangatta gold and once that was cancelled I just kept training all the way through for this event," he said.

The Australian Championships were one of the first major sporting events cancelled due to COVID-19 back in March.

Verco defeated a top class men's field which involved the likes of Nutri-Grain Ironman Jackson Borg.

Borg was runner up to Verco with Cronulla's Jay Furniss third and Newport Jake Morris fourth.

Verco Covered the course in two hours 26 minutes 16 seconds.

Women's winner Lizzie Welborn finished in two hours 38 minutes 47 seconds.

Team Elouera Pink won the 25km teams title from Cronulla E with Elouera Orange third and Newport B fourth.

Young ironman Charlie Verco, right, is competing in the opens for the first time. Pic: Supplied.
