Charlize Theron’s Marie Kondo moment

Charlize Theron at Claire Foy Accepts The #SeeHer Award At The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Charlize Theron has revealed her own Marie Kondo moment to her adoring fans - and it stems from her early days as a teenage model.

The Oscar-winning actor and face of Dior shared a photo of herself from her first modelling competition in her native South Africa.

On Instagram, Theron put up the rare photograph of herself with the caption: "Pulled a full Marie Kondo and came across this gem".

The image featured the Tully star in a magenta coloured tulle top with a tie bow detail around the waist.

"My first modelling competition back in South Africa," she continued.

"Really wishing I kept this top. #tbt"

The photo was taken back in 1991, 28 years ago when she was 15. Theron is now 43.

The Hollywood star has also been confirmed to be a presenter at this year's Academy Awards.

The Oscars, which has no official host, revealed Theron will be among a group of stars who will present awards who also include Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscars stage on February 24.

Theron, who was discovered by a Hollywood talent scout at the age of 18, has also recently made headlines with her private life.

Last month, a report claimed that Theron and Brad Pitt were dating after meeting through the actor' ex, Sean Penn.

"They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now," a source told The Sun at the time.

Charlize Theron attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

"They've been friends for some time - ironically through Sean - but things have developed."

Spies claimed to the outlet that the reported couple got cosy one weekend in January after Pitt, 55, hosted a screening of If Beale Street Could Talk and Theron was a guest of honour at a Roma event at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont.

However, another source denied that the two were seeing each other to People magazine. "About six months ago, they did a shoot together," a source told the news site.

"They have spent time together."

The insider noted: "They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false."

- with Fox News.