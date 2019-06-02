A Royal wedding like no other

Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, has married.

Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of screen legend Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier, has tied the knot.

The 32-year-old fashion designer exchanged vows with film producer Dimitri Rassam in a civil ceremony at Monaco's Prince's Place.

She posted an image of herself with her new husband on Instagram with the caption 'Just Married'.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their six-month-old son Balthazar, and the bride's five-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh.

Dimitri has a daughter from his previous marriage, and she was also in attendance.

Charlotte is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and the late Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian speedboat racer who died in a racing accident in 1990.

Rassam is the son of French actress Carole Bouquet and producer Pierre Rassam.

The bride looked stunning in a stone-coloured brocade dress featuring three statement bows by Giambattista Valli.

Fashion fans noticed Charlotte's dress was extremely similar to the champagne and pink brocade suit Grace Kelly wore for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier in 1956.

Charlotte Casriaghi’s wedding dress has been compared to the brocade suit Grace Kelly wore for her civil marriage to Prince Rainier of Monaco.

In contrast to her grandmother's nuptials, Charlotte's wedding was a low-key affair.

After the ceremony, guest gathered for drinks by the pool.

Charlotte Casiraghi with her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover at an equestrian event in Paris.

At one point, the groom was thrown into the water where he managed to dodge a giant inflatable watermelon.

Guests included Charlotte's brother Andrea and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo.

Charlotte's uncle, Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene were also present.