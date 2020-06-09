RECORD BREAKER: $11m Tweed development sells out in a day

CAPTION: One of the last available residential sites within walking distance to a popular Tweed beach has sold out in a single day. Picture: Supplied.

ONE of the last available residential sites within walking distance to a popular Tweed beach has sold out in a single day.

The $11 million Freedom Caba project is the latest from Sherpa Property Group and included 17 approved residential lots just 700m from the famed Cabarita Beach.

All 17 lots were sold under contract last Friday after a pre-launch campaign by marketing agent Nick Clydesdale of CBRE Residential Gold Coast with sales by Brent Savage and Lorna Savage of LS Properties.

The project, at Clothier's Creek Rd, Bogangar, included a variety of home sites priced from $550,000.

An aerial view of Cabarita Beach, voted Australia’s number one beach in 2019. Photo: RYAN FOWLER.

Sherpa Property Group managing director Christie Leet said the high demand and quick sellout reflected the fact Freedom Caba was one of the last opportunities for buyers to buy vacant land, off-the-plan in Cabarita.

"We anticipated there would be strong demand, but to put every lot under contract in a single day is a phenomenal result," Mr Leet said.

"It gives us the confidence and momentum to push ahead with our other projects."

Mr Leet said Cabarita has long been regarded as a tourism and lifestyle hotspot due to its great beaches, scenic walking trails and fine dining.

He said the seaside town was named Australia's number one beach for 2020 by Tourism Australia, beating icons like Bondi Beach and Tasmania's Bay of Fires.

Mr Leet said the site provided homebuyers a chance to buy large, flat home sites within walking distance of Cabarita Beach.

"With a number of natural borders surrounding the Cabarita township it is very rare that a development site of this size comes to market," he said.

"It was a great opportunity for buyers to be able to design and build a beach house on their own piece of Cabarita and enjoy the seaside township lifestyle that so many others are clamouring for.

"Cabarita is one of the most unique, boutique real estate markets in Australia with a perfect mix of relaxed beachfront living while still being close to the hustle and bustle of the Tweed Coast and Gold Coast."