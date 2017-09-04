Chasing rainbows with children's favourite

Grug and the Rainbow is coming to Murwillumbah

CHILDREN have the opportunity of joining kids' favourite Grug as he chases rainbows at Murwillumbah Civic Centre in September.

Presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company, Grug and the Rainbow will play a one-off, 45-minute show on September 19, which also offers children the chance to get up close and personal in a post show, 10-minute actors and puppets meet-and-greet.

Grug was brought to life by Ted Prior in 1979 with 30 much-loved books being published through to 1992, as well as TV animations.

In his latest incarnation, Grug begins his life as the grassy top of a Burrawang tree. Resembling a small striped haystack with feet, eyes and nose, the bursting with curiosity Grug is fascinated by the world around him, solving everyday problems with creativity and joy.

The show follows Grug on his rainbow quest, and despite how far away the colourful prize seems, the furry friend is full of determination and ever ready for whatever surprises come his way.

Created by the Adelaide-based Windmill Theatre Company, the show is sure to please children of all ages, particularly those from 2-8.

Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults, and are available from murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au, Larkins Electrical, or at the door.