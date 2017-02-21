Chatting over a coffee with a cop

QUICK CHAT: Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling invites the community to have a coffee with a cop.

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to ask a police officer a question, now is your chance to have a coffee and a chat with a cop.

The Tweed Byron LAC is inviting the community to join its officers for a coffee at McDonald's on Thursday.

Superintendent Wayne Starling said this was the first annual coffee with a cop event to be hosted in the Tweed.

"It's just open conversations with our community,” Supt Starling said. " It's just an opportunity to catch up with our community members in a non-confrontational environment.”

Supt Starling said the event was a chance for people to learn more about the police.

"We just want a relaxed atmosphere so we can engage people who normally wouldn't come to see us,” he said.

FAST FACTS

Have a free coffee and a chat with Tweed Byron LAC officers on Thursday, February 23, from 10am to midday12pm at McDonald's, Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.