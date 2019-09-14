Menu
Australia’s Andrew Bogut during the semi-final loss to Spain. Picture: AP
Basketball

‘Cheating ass motherf***ers’: Irate Bogut lets fly

by Matt Logue
14th Sep 2019 10:22 AM
BOOMERS star Andrew Bogut is under investigation by world basketball governing body FIBA following a foul-mouthed tirade moments after Australia's heartbreaking double overtime semi-final loss to Spain.

Audio captured Bogut saying "Google where headquarters of f***ing FIBA is - f***.ing disgrace" after he was hit with a controversial foul call late in regular time.

He was also heard to say: "Cheating ass motherf***ers."

 

Defeat was hard to take for Andrew Bogut.
The veteran big man was also photographed suggesting with his hands that money was a motivation for the final result.

He could face a fine or suspension for his spray although FIBA are yet to confirm if Bogut was being investigated.

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis refused to comment on the crucial foul against Bogut on veteran Spaniard Marc Gasol that resulted in two successful free throws with just seconds left.

"I was at the other end of the court where it happened, so I'll have to watch the video," Lemanis said.

"I can then make a determination after that."

 


Lemanis was more than happy to talk about how his side will regroup for Sunday's bronze medal game, a rematch against France whom they beat 100-98 in the second round earlier in the week.

He said the devastation of losing to Spain at the 2016 Rio Olympics will only inspire his charges to make amends and claim a maiden medal for the Boomers.

"The experience that we had in Rio and that feeling of finishing fourth hurt everybody," he said.

"That result gives me confidence that this group will be able to re-focus and get their energy back and come out with a bit of a fire in the belly for Sunday."

Andrew Bogut looks to get past Spain’s Marc Gasol on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images
Boomers assistant Luc Longley colourfully suggested Spain had their share of luck, but that complaining about particular calls wasn't healthy.

"It's not in our best interests," Longley said.

"We've got to play another game, and we've still got a chance to get a medal.

"Now's not the time to be pointing fingers or spitting dummies. We've got to reload and do a job."

basketball world cup fiba world cup

