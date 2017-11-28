Menu
Check out Brett Whiteley's exhibit in its final days

FINAL DAYS: Brett Whiteley's New York 1 1968 from the Brett Whiteley Studio Collection is among the works on show at Tweed Regional Art Gallery until this weekend.
THERE are just a few days left to see the stunning Brett Whiteley: other places (somewhere else) exhibition at Tweed Regional Art Gallery.

The exhibition, which is a touring show developed by the Art Gallery of NSW and Brett Whiteley Studio in partnership with Cairns Regional Gallery, will close this Sunday, December 3.

More than 400 people have visited the exhibition each day since it opened in September.

The works feature snapshots of Whiteley's many travels, from New York to Japan.

Whiteley's never- displayed-before early works of Paris are also on show, along with his final experiences of the French capital.

After leaving Tweed Regional Gallery, the Whiteley exhibition will move to Gosford Regional Gallery and Art Centre.

The Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre is open 10am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday. 

Topics:  brett whiteley tweed regional gallery

Tweed Daily News
