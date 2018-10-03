Menu
ROCKERS: Buddy Love and The Tremors will rock the South Tweed Sports Club on Friday.
Check out this week's gig guide

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2018 12:13 PM

Wednesday, October 3

  • Club Banora - Talia Gouge 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Rock Around the Clock with The Dukes 12.30pm; Mick Buckley and the Hepcats 4pm; Lock N Load 7.30pm

Thursday, October 4

  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am; Simone Cutting 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Kimberley Davis Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Kamis 7pm

Friday, October 5

  • Club Banora - Doubleshot 3pm; Dukes of Earl 7pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Dennis Knight and the Dukes plus Vick O'Keefe 10.30am
  • Eddie's Grub House - Herbie Walker 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Follow the Fox 8pm
  • Salt Bar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Coullet presents Craig Martin 2pm; The Hodads 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Shotgun Duo 5pm

Saturday, October 6

  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Who's Charlie 7pm
  • Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm
  • Eddie's Grub House - Salt and Steel 4pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm
  • Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Felicity Lawless 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Well Swung Daddies 2pm; The Flame 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Tremors 2pm; Able Magwitch 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Raff with Lonewolf 1.30pm; Rockks 4.30pm; The Rat Pack From Vegas 8pm; The Kamis 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Gig Cartel 5pm

Sunday, October 7

  • Club Banora - Rene Diaz 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Tahlia Matheson 3pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 11.30am
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Shuffle Boys 1pm; The Kamis 6pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm

Monday, October 8

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 2.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm
