Check out this week's gig guide
Wednesday, October 3
- Club Banora - Talia Gouge 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Rock Around the Clock with The Dukes 12.30pm; Mick Buckley and the Hepcats 4pm; Lock N Load 7.30pm
Thursday, October 4
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Jeff Camilleri 11am; Simone Cutting 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Kimberley Davis Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Kamis 7pm
Friday, October 5
- Club Banora - Doubleshot 3pm; Dukes of Earl 7pm
- Currumbin RSL - Dennis Knight and the Dukes plus Vick O'Keefe 10.30am
- Eddie's Grub House - Herbie Walker 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Follow the Fox 8pm
- Salt Bar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Buddy Love and the Tremors 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Danielle Coullet presents Craig Martin 2pm; The Hodads 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Shotgun Duo 5pm
Saturday, October 6
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Who's Charlie 7pm
- Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm
- Eddie's Grub House - Salt and Steel 4pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm
- Salt Bar - DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Felicity Lawless 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Well Swung Daddies 2pm; The Flame 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Tremors 2pm; Able Magwitch 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Raff with Lonewolf 1.30pm; Rockks 4.30pm; The Rat Pack From Vegas 8pm; The Kamis 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Gig Cartel 5pm
Sunday, October 7
- Club Banora - Rene Diaz 11am; Davo 5pm
- Riverview Hotel - Tahlia Matheson 3pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 11.30am
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Shuffle Boys 1pm; The Kamis 6pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Rob Keith 2.30pm
Monday, October 8
- Twin Towns Services Club - Line dancing 2.30pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 6.30pm