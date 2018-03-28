Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:
- Community tree planting at Platypus Park
- Night roadworks to begin
- In brief ... Seniors Festival events program
- In brief ... Wet wipes still causing issues
- Kingscliff park now open
- An evening of sharing flood stories
- Tweed residents encouraged to keep recycling
- Find out your flood risk
- May start for Cudgera Creek Road slip repair
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.