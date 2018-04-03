Check out this week's Tweed Link

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:

Snap and post #KooeeKoala to win

Condong preschool open day

Live and local on in Kingscliff and Murwillumbah

In brief ... Events to close border on Tomewin Way

Beetlemania workshop

Knox Park picnic postponed

A painter's house revisited at Gallery

Solar expo good for the environment and the pocket

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.