Mt Warning visible during the Murwillumbah Art Trail launch.
Mt Warning visible during the Murwillumbah Art Trail launch. Richard Mamando
Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Apr 2018 3:30 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:

  • Snap and post #KooeeKoala to win
  • Condong preschool open day
  • Live and local on in Kingscliff and Murwillumbah
  • In brief ... Events to close border on Tomewin Way
  • Beetlemania workshop
  • Knox Park picnic postponed
  • A painter's house revisited at Gallery
  • Solar expo good for the environment and the pocket

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

kingscliff knox park murwillumbah tweed link
Tweed Daily News
