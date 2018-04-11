Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:
- Arts and heritage boost for Murwillumbah
- New health sites unveiled
- Compose yourself at Gallery photography workshop
- More youth space opens at Les Burger Field
- Licences for park use
- Learn more about flood risks at free barbecue
- Project group finalised but you can still have your say
- Flood road repairs on track for completion this year
- Road nightworks delayed, now due for 16 April start
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.