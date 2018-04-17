Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:
- Smart art protecting Fingal fauna
- Up-and-coming artists to perform at MC2 Kingscliff
- No choice in road closures
- Get in tune with copyright
- Saturday marks official opening of Kingscliff park
- DrumMUSTER a must for farmers and residents
- Clothiers slip fix near
- What's on this month at your local library
- Final plank in upgrade
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.