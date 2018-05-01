Check out this week's Tweed Link

The Cudgen Tilapia Buster will be held in Cabarita on Saturday 12 May in partnership with Conservation Volunteers Australia and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

The Cudgen Tilapia Buster will be held in Cabarita on Saturday 12 May in partnership with Conservation Volunteers Australia and the NSW Department of Primary Industries. Contributed

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:

New Doon Doon bridge for dam raising

Curtain Call on show

BYO rod and bust tilapia

Council meeting agendas

Clothiers landslip repairs to start

Repairs close viewing platform

Road repairs ramping up

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.