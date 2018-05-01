Check out this week's Tweed Link

Menu
The Cudgen Tilapia Buster will be held in Cabarita on Saturday 12 May in partnership with Conservation Volunteers Australia and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Aisling Brennan
by
1st May 2018 11:23 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:Topics this week include:

  • New Doon Doon bridge for dam raising
  • Curtain Call on show
  • BYO rod and bust tilapia
  • Council meeting agendas
  • Clothiers landslip repairs to start
  • Repairs close viewing platform
  • Road repairs ramping up

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

