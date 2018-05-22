Check out this week's Tweed Link

Menu
Protest sign against a new hospital is displayed on a pole on Cudgen Road, Cudgen.
Aisling Brennan
22nd May 2018 12:30 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Learn more about the hospital site
  • Funding available for road safety projects
  • Future proof your farm
  • Half price Rider Down course to save lives
  • Local art on show at Tweed Regional Gallery
  • What's on this month at your local library
  • Museum on the Art Trail
  • Fire for Healthy Habitats
  • Murwillumbah CBD nightworks set to start

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

    Motorists urged to show roadworkers respect during delays

    News At least three incidents involving aggression and assault have been reported since March

    Portable classroom slam

    News State Government slammed over demountable classrooms.

    Farmers back developer

    News Support growing for Kings Forest site.

    Tweed's business awards are back

    News There are 18 categories to enter in this year's BEATS

