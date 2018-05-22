Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Learn more about the hospital site
- Funding available for road safety projects
- Future proof your farm
- Half price Rider Down course to save lives
- Local art on show at Tweed Regional Gallery
- What's on this month at your local library
- Museum on the Art Trail
- Fire for Healthy Habitats
- Murwillumbah CBD nightworks set to start
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.