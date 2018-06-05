Check out this week's Tweed Link

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Holding facility to help local koalas

New life for old hall

Winning art on display

Award nominations open

New accessible parking at Tweed Heads Library

Learn from nature at free farming workshop

Protecting water supply

Transport Information Day

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink