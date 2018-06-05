Menu
The Border Art Prize winning painting 'Hannah' by Trinity Leonard.
Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
5th Jun 2018 2:51 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Holding facility to help local koalas
  • New life for old hall
  • Winning art on display
  • Award nominations open
  • New accessible parking at Tweed Heads Library
  • Learn from nature at free farming workshop
  • Protecting water supply
  • Transport Information Day
  • Access ALL AREAS

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

