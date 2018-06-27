Check out this week's Tweed Link

Menu
Tweed Shire Council staff takes a short break to listen to some design and construction advice from Council's Senior Design Engineer Warren Boyd alongside the President of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association Paul Heyman.
Aisling Brennan
by
27th Jun 2018 11:09 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Ride fuels passion to build the best rail trail
  • Community asked to have say on tree planting layout
  • Top honours at awards
  • Flood repair 95 per cent complete
  • Golden service in the pool
  • In brief ... The power of community
  • In brief ... Tell us your Kingy Hall story
  • Three MUSTS to flush
  • Funding boost to replace ageing boardwalk

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

