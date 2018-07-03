Menu
Login
Senior River Scientist Dr Mark Southwell takes a depth reading on the Tweed River.
Senior River Scientist Dr Mark Southwell takes a depth reading on the Tweed River. Contributed
News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:07 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Scientists surveying aquatic habitat
  • Celebrating biodiversity on the Border Ranges
  • Where should we plant the trees?
  • In brief ... Are you an ailurophile?
  • More Black Spot funding
  • Appreciation for giving
  • Never flush wipes and never forget
  • Biosecurity risk assessments for rail trail start soon
  • Get your creative on

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

tweed link tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Site fight will go on

    Site fight will go on

    News Community reacts after Cudgen is confirmed as site for Tweed Valley Hospital.

    Tweed MP hits out at attempts to delay hospital

    Tweed MP hits out at attempts to delay hospital

    News Geoff Provest says the $534 million hospital is needed 'now'.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 3:12 PM
    Fire crews try to save Bilambil Heights home from large fire

    Fire crews try to save Bilambil Heights home from large fire

    News Emergency crews are still on the scene

    What's on: Gig-guide

    What's on: Gig-guide

    News Check out what's going on in the live music scene across the Tweed

    Local Partners