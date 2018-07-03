Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Scientists surveying aquatic habitat
- Celebrating biodiversity on the Border Ranges
- Where should we plant the trees?
- In brief ... Are you an ailurophile?
- More Black Spot funding
- Appreciation for giving
- Never flush wipes and never forget
- Biosecurity risk assessments for rail trail start soon
- Get your creative on
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink