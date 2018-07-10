Menu
DOLPHINS: Tweed Shire Council are figuring out how to help keep dolphins healthy.
Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
10th Jul 2018 10:21 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Habitat high-rise creature comforts
  • In brief ... How important is recycling to you?
  • Help keep dolphins healthy
  • The debate on hospital site continues
  • Who'll pay for hospital infrastructure needs?
  • Tweed Range Scenic Drive works begin
  • Speedier processing for planning
  • Let's chat
  • Right plant, right place

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

